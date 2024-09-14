India's Modi campaigns in Kashmir elections following recent soldier deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

While campaigning in Kashmir on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that "terrorism is on its last legs" in the region, just a day after two soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected militants, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Indian-administered Kashmir has seen a rise in clashes between rebels and security forces ahead of the region's first local assembly polls in a decade, which begin next week.The Himalayan region in India has been without an elected local government since 2019, when Modi's government cancelled the region's semi-autonomy."The changes in the region in the last decade are nothing short of a dream," Modi told thousands of supporters at the rally in Doda, part of Kashmir's Hindu-majority southern region of Jammu."The stones that were picked up earlier to attack the police and the army are now being used to construct a new Jammu and Kashmir. This is a new era of progress, terrorism is on its last leg here," he said.Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claim that the government's changes to the territory's governance have brought a new era of peace to Kashmir and rapid economic growth.The implementation of those changes in 2019 was accompanied by mass arrests and a months-long internet and communications blackout to forestall protests.Many Kashmiris are resentful of chafing restrictions on civil liberties that followed, and the BJP is only fielding candidates in a minority of seats concentrated in Hindu-majority areas.

