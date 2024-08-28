India set to buy anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys from US

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of Defense announced that the Secretary of State has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to India, valued at approximately $52.8 million.

This sale includes Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) sonobuoys and related equipment designed to enhance India’s ASW capabilities, particularly for its MH-60R helicopters, News.Az reports.The package comprises AN/SSQ-53G and AN/SSQ-62F High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys, as well as AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys. It also includes technical documentation, engineering support, and various logistics and program support services. The principal contractors for this sale are expected to be Sparton Corporation and Undersea Sensor Systems Inc. (USSI).The sale aims to bolster the operational efficiency of India’s ASW operations and reflects the growing naval cooperation between the US and India. Both countries have been engaging in joint exercises and sharing maritime domain awareness to address regional threats, including monitoring submarine activities and integrating surveillance systems like the Sound Surveillance System (SOSUS) network.The US-India naval partnership has been strengthened by agreements such as the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) signed in 2016, which allows mutual access to military facilities for refueling and resupply. This cooperation has been further supported by additional logistical agreements, including master ship repair agreements.

