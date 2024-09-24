India still Nepal's top trading partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the latest Nepal Trade Statistics from the Department of Customs, India remains Nepal’s largest trading partner. As of mid-September in the 2024-25 fiscal year, Nepal's trade deficit has reached NPR 237.45 billion, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Nepal currently maintains trade relations with 145 countries, but has a trade deficit with over 100 of them. Among its neighbors, Nepal faces the highest trade deficit with India and China, amounting to NPR 144.67 billion and NPR 51.80 billion, respectively.Nepal exports a variety of goods to India, including hydroelectric power, resin, agricultural produce, yarn, pashmina shawls, hide and skins, handicrafts, as well as silver and gold jewelry. On the other hand, Nepal’s imports from India primarily consist of petroleum products, chemical fertilizers, salt, sugar, rice, vehicles, copper, and cotton, among other items.

News.Az