Pakistan has reported a significant military success along the Line of Control (LoC), stating that the Indian army raised a white flag at the Chora Complex after a forceful response from the Pakistan Army.

Celebrations erupted across Pakistan after the Pakistan Army gave a powerful and timely response to India’s midnight airstrikes, which targeted innocent civilians, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Across major cities in Pakistan, people gathered in mosques and public spaces to offer prayers and thank Allah Almighty for the victory. Citizens chanted patriotic slogans, praised the Pakistan Army, and expressed their readiness to support the armed forces in defending the country against any threat.

The Pakistan Army’s response destroyed key Indian military assets, including five fighter jets, several check-posts, and a brigade headquarters. This decisive retaliation forced the Indian Army to surrender by hoisting the white flag—a symbolic gesture of their defeat in the face of fierce Pakistani resistance.

