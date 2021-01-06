Indian fighter jet crashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in western state of Rajasthan on Tuesday evening, an official said, Xinhua reports.

The pilot of the crashed jet ejected safely, and no casualties were reported on the ground, said the unnamed source.

"A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan today evening due to technical malfunction. The pilot managed to eject safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to probe the accident," the private news agency Asian News International tweeted.

