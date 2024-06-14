Indian IndiGo to frequent passenger flights to Uzbekistan's Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian IndiGo Airlines will increase the frequency of regular passenger flights on the route Delhi-Tashkent-Delhi from August 17, News.az reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the frequency of regular passenger flights will increase from four times a week to seven. Thus, flights will be carried out on a daily basis on Airbus 320 airplanes.Before the increase in frequency, flights on the route Delhi-Tashkent-Delhi were operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.To recall, IndiGo Airlines began offering regular flights to Uzbekistan on September 22, 2023.Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways launched the first scheduled flight to Mumbai (India), restored after the pandemic.The flights from Tashkent to Mumbai and back will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays.

