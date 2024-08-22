Indian Premier vows to assist in ending Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Thursday that he would help bring an end to the Ukraine war, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Modi's was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years, marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and India.On Friday, Modi will travel to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.“The prime minister of India has confirmed his readiness to personally engage in a peaceful, just, and quick end to the war in Ukraine. We are both convinced that India can play a very serious, positive role here,” said Tusk after the meeting.In a statement, Modi's office emphasized that he is waiting "for an opportunity to build on earlier talks with Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine."This will be the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Ukraine. The meeting takes place a few weeks after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. ​​​​​​Poland does not have significant political and economic relations with India. However, the meeting in Warsaw may be an opportunity to change the status quo and raise economic issues. For example, a free trade agreement is currently being negotiated between the EU and India.​​​​​​​

News.Az