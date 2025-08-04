Indian tribal leader Shibu Soren dies at 81

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shibu Soren, a veteran Indian tribal leader and three-time chief minister of Jharkhand, has passed away at the age of 81. He died while receiving treatment in Delhi following complications from a kidney ailment and a stroke last month.

Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and played a pivotal role in the creation of Jharkhand, carved out of Bihar in 2000. Despite becoming the state’s chief minister three times, his tenures were cut short due to political instability, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

His son, Hemant Soren — the current chief minister of Jharkhand — announced his father’s passing on Monday, saying:

“Our respected Dishom Guru has left us. I have nothing left.”

