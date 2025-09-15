Indonesia foils illegal trade of 16 protected raptors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indonesian Ministry of Forestry has thwarted an illegal wildlife trade case involving 16 protected raptors in Central Bangka regency, Bangka Belitung Islands province, an official said on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Hari Novianto, head of the forestry law enforcement agency for Sumatra Region at the ministry, said the operation was carried out on Sept. 10 following a public report. Authorities seized 13 black-winged kites and three white-bellied kites.

"All of the birds have been handed over to the Alobi Foundation Animal Rescue Center for further care," Hari said.

He said that these raptors play a vital role in controlling populations of small mammals, birds, rodents, insects, and aquatic species, thereby maintaining the ecosystem's sustainability.

The suspect was arrested for allegedly possessing, caring for, and attempting to trade protected birds.

