Indonesia likely to decide on joining BRICS in next governmental term

Indonesia likely to decide on joining BRICS in next governmental term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi announced that the decision regarding the country’s potential membership in the BRICS economic bloc will be made during the next government term under President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

"The decision will be made by the next government, but we will continue to provide inputs on BRICS to the President-elect," Marsudi stated during a working meeting with the House of Representatives at the parliament complex on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Marsudi said she had spoken to Prabowo about BRICS shortly after being announced as the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election."Not long after the President-elect was determined, I had the opportunity to talk with Mr. Prabowo, and I briefed him about BRICS," she remarked.Indonesia earlier received an invitation to join BRICS during the 15th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24, 2023, Marsudi stated.She explained that Indonesia's visibility to become a member of BRICS depends on the economic benefits that can be derived from joining the alliance."Because BRICS is an organization for economic purposes. Therefore, we will try to see from the economic side first whether the benefits are there so we can decide (on whether) to join BRICS," the foreign minister explained.

News.Az