Indonesia raises alert level for Mount Lewotobi as eruptions intensify

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation has elevated the alert status of Mount Lewotobi in East Nusa Tenggara Province and expanded the danger zone as volcanic eruptions continue.

The alert status was raised on Sunday night following multiple eruptions, with the strongest sending an ash column 6 km into the sky, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities have extended the danger zone from 6 to 7 km for areas northwest, north, and northeast of the crater. Outside these areas, the 6-km restriction remains in effect.

On Monday, Mt. Lewotobi erupted again at 15:47 local time, spewing an ash plume 5 km high. Thick gray clouds are drifting northward and northwestward from the volcano.

The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation remains at a red-level warning, the highest alert. It prohibits flights below 6 km near the volcano and advises caution due to volcanic ash, which can disrupt aircraft operations.

Communities near the volcano, as well as tourists and visitors, are barred from any activities within a 7-km radius of the crater in the west, north, and northeast sectors. Outside these areas, the 6-km restriction applies.

Residents near the volcano are urged to remain vigilant against potential lava floods caused by rainfall in rivers originating from the summit. Those in ash-affected areas should wear face masks or nose coverings for protection.

Standing at 1,584 meters, Mt. Lewotobi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.

