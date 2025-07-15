Indonesia rescues 11 survivors after boat capsizes off Mentawai Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eleven people missing at sea were found alive on Tuesday after their boat capsized off Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands in rough weather, local officials confirmed.

The victims reportedly swam for more than six hours to reach the nearest island after their boat, carrying 18 people, overturned around 11 a.m. on Monday during heavy rain in West Sumatra province, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Some of the passengers managed to swim and reach the nearest island,” said Rinto Wardana, a local island official. “It was raining hard when the incident happened.”

Rescue operations involving two boats and dozens of personnel had already saved seven passengers earlier. According to officials, 10 of the 18 people on board were local government employees traveling to Tuapejat from Sikakap on a business trip.

The Mentawai Islands, known for their remote location and scattered landmasses, pose logistical challenges during emergencies. The archipelago comprises four main islands and dozens of smaller ones.

Maritime accidents are a recurring problem in Indonesia, a nation of over 17,000 islands, due to frequent storms, inadequate safety standards, and overloaded vessels.

The incident follows a deadly ferry sinking earlier this month near Bali, where 18 passengers died and 17 remain missing out of the 65 people aboard.

Rescue teams continue to monitor the waters around the Mentawai Islands, but all 18 individuals from the latest incident are now accounted for.

