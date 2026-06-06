South Korea's ex-President Yoon questioned over failed martial law messages

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South Korea's ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday appeared before a special counsel team to be questioned on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of rights related to messages justifying his failed imposition of martial law, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Yoon, currently in custody at Seoul Detention Center, arrived at the special counsel's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, at around 9:50 a.m. It was his first time being questioned by the team since it was launched Feb. 25.

He is alleged to have directed the foreign ministry and the National Security Office (NSO) to send messages to allies, including the United States, portraying his martial law declaration as legitimate.

The messages reportedly framed the measures as necessary to safeguard democracy and counter pro-North Korean forces.

The NSO was believed to have delivered Yoon's message to the National Intelligence Service the day after the martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, where it was translated into English and briefed to a CIA official, according to the team.

Investigators are said to be focusing on Yoon's intention behind the messages and the circumstances under which they were dispatched.

News.Az