Diver dies after shark attack off Western Australia coast

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A man has died after being bitten by a shark while diving off the south coast of Western Australia (WA) on Saturday morning, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The WA Police Force said the 35-year-old man was spearfishing with family near the town of Albany, about 390 km southeast of Perth, when he was bitten by a suspected 4.5-meter shark around 11:25 a.m. local time on Saturday.

He was rushed to shore by boat, but could not be revived by ambulance paramedics.

The attack occurred near an island approximately 13 km off the coast of Albany, police said.

The WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has urged people to take extra caution in the area and to report any shark sightings to authorities.

News.Az