Indonesia to propose trade tariff reduction to U.S.

Indonesia plans to propose a reduction in trade tariffs to the United States through bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This initiative is intended as a mitigation measure against the anticipated import tariff policies of the incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration, which is set to take office on Jan. 20."We are requesting bilateral economic cooperation to help lower tariffs," said the minister.Although Trump has not yet been inaugurated, Airlangga acknowledged that the U.S. has already applied taxes on Indonesian products such as shoes and clothing.Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential elections and will be inaugurated next week.

