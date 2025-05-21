Informal OTS summit wraps up in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

An informal summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, on May 21.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event, News.Az reports citing local media.

President Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Dear Heads of State,

First of all, I thank Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the warm hospitality.

The development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary is gratifying. This is my 6th visit to Hungary. Mr. Orban has paid 7 visits to Azerbaijan. Hungary is Azerbaijan’s reliable strategic partner.

Hungary is a country that pursues an independent policy, and its international standing continues to grow. I congratulate Prime Minister Viktor Orban on all the successes achieved.

The first informal Summit of the Heads of State of Organization of Turkic States was held on Azerbaijan’s initiative in Shusha. I am delighted that, as a continuation of this initiative, a second Informal Summit has been organized.

I congratulate President Sadyr Japarov on Kyrgyzstan’s successful ongoing chairmanship in the organization.

This year, Azerbaijan will host the formal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States and I invite you to Azerbaijan to attend the Summit.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s investments in the member states of the organization now exceeds a total of $20 billion.

The Turkic Investment Fund is expected to officially begin its operations this year.

Our cooperation with the Turkic states in the transport sector is enhancing. In recent years, Azerbaijan has made substantial investments in highways, railroads, seaports, shipyards, and air transport. As a result, despite being a landlocked country, Azerbaijan has become one of the transport and logistics hubs in Eurasia.

Cargo shipments from Türkiye and the Central Asian countries via Azerbaijan amounted to 11 million tons in 2024.

We have created new cooperation formats with the neighboring countries, and established joint ventures. Last year, thanks to Azerbaijan’s investments, the cargo handling capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad - part of the Middle Corridor - was increased to 5 million tons.

We place special significance on the digitalization of the Middle Corridor. Work is underway on a project for a single digital platform to streamline transport operations and trade between the Caspian ports.

With a fleet of over 50 trade vessels, Azerbaijan provides important transit services for the Turkic states. 10 new vessels are currently under construction at the Baku Shipyard.

The cargo handling capacity of the Alat International Trade Seaport will reach 25 million tons from the current 15 million tons.

There are currently eight international airports in operation in Azerbaijan. The ninth airport will be commissioned soon. Three of the nine international airports are on Azerbaijan’s territory liberated from Armenian occupation. Additionally, a cargo terminal with a handling capacity of 1, 5 million tons is currently under construction.

Dear colleagues,

As you know, with the unanimous support of nearly 200 countries, Azerbaijan hosted a prominent conference - COP29, in November 2024. Despite having only 11 months for preparation, we managed to organize COP29 at a high level.

Around 77 thousand registered participants represented 197 countries. Seventy heads of state and government attended the Conference. At COP29, Azerbaijan succeeded in building a bridge between the Global North and the Global South. Crucial decisions on global climate agenda were made in Baku.

The primary achievement was reaching an agreement on a new finance target – increasing the previous commitment from $100 billion to $300 billion, to support the developing nations. Moreover, a consensus was reached on operationalizing international carbon markets – a topic that had remained elusive for the past 10 years. Loss and Damage Fund also became operational.

COP29 was a major success and will be remembered in history as the “Baku Breakthrough.”

At COP29, Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement on the Development and Transmission of Green Energy. This agreement offers broad opportunities for our countries to export produced green energy to world markets via the Caspian Sea–Black Sea route.

In conclusion, I congratulate Hungary on successful holding of the Informal Summit and wish the Organization of Turkic States success.

Thank you.

The Summit was followed by the signing of documents.

News.Az