Innovative method developed in Georgia for Azerbaijani to learn the official language

An innovative method has been developed in Georgia for Azerbaijani to learn the official language.

The project was presented during a meeting of the parliament’s committee on education, science and culture, APA’s Georgia bureau reported.

Initially, the new method involving visual effects to add learning effective will be applied in rural areas populated by Azerbaijanis and will be available not only for schoolchildren but also for adults willing to learn Georgian.

The project is likely to be put into practice in Kvemo Kartli region first.

“The project may be launched in Marneuli. The municipality needs to take on an active role in this respect. The project could also be applied in school libraries in the future,” Committee Chairperson Mariam Chashi said.

