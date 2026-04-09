Intel, Google expand AI chip partnership

Under the new agreement, Google will continue deploying Intel’s Xeon processors, including the latest Xeon 6 chips, to support workloads such as AI inference, general computing, and large-scale data processing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The companies are also broadening joint work on custom infrastructure processing units (IPUs), specialized chips designed to offload tasks traditionally handled by CPUs. This approach is aimed at improving efficiency, performance, and scalability in modern AI data centers.

Industry demand is increasingly shifting from training large AI models to deploying them in real-world applications, a trend known as AI inference. This transition is driving renewed need for powerful, general-purpose CPUs alongside specialized accelerators.

Intel said the collaboration supports “balanced systems” where CPUs and IPUs play a central role in meeting the growing complexity of AI workloads.

The partnership comes as Intel looks to strengthen its position in the competitive semiconductor market after losing ground in recent years during the rapid expansion of AI-focused chips.

The company is also pursuing broader AI-related initiatives, including participation in major industry infrastructure projects and expanding control over key manufacturing operations to improve production efficiency.