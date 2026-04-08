Bezos launches aggressive AI expansion, taking on Big Tech rivals

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Founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos is accelerating his push into artificial intelligence with the launch of a new venture, Project Prometheus — a move that signals a direct challenge to the world’s leading AI players.

According to available information, the startup has already begun recruiting top-tier talent from across the industry. Among the key hires is a high-profile engineer — a co-founder of xAI and former specialist at OpenAI — known for working on advanced supercomputing systems and AI infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Unlike many current AI initiatives focused on chatbots and consumer tools, Project Prometheus is targeting industrial AI — systems designed to operate in the real world. The goal is to build technologies capable of managing machines, optimizing production processes, and transforming logistics and large-scale operations.

Analysts say this approach could significantly reshape the competitive landscape. Instead of competing purely in the consumer AI space, Bezos appears to be positioning his project at the core of industrial transformation — a sector with massive economic potential.

With this move, Bezos is effectively entering direct competition with major industry leaders, including OpenAI, xAI, and Google, intensifying the global race for AI dominance.

If successful, Project Prometheus could emerge as one of the most disruptive forces in the next phase of artificial intelligence — shifting the focus from digital assistants to real-world automation at scale.

News.Az