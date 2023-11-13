Intense eruptive activity starts at Italy’s Mount Etna

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intense eruptive activity started at the Mount Etna, located in Italy's Sicily, according to local media.

As the volcanic clouds created by the explosions in the mountain have reached an inestimable height, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) issued a red code for aviation, noted the public broadcaster Rainews.

INGV announced that a network of surveillance cameras had revealed an increase in Strombolian activity at the southeast crater, accompanied by a lava overflow from the southeast saddle.

From the forecast model of volcanic ash dispersal, the simulation of the eventual dispersion of the volcanic plume indicates an east-southeast direction, it added.

Mount Etna, 3,357 meters (11,014 feet) in height, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is in an almost constant state of activity.

News.Az