Intense fighting is underway in the eastern DR Congo near the city of Goma
Image: GLODY MURHABAZI/AFP/Getty Images
Fierce fighting continues between government forces and M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo.Intense fighting between government forces and rebels of the March 23 Movement (M23) group resumed in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Sunday, News.Az citing the Okapi Radio.
In the west, the Congolese army is trying to push rebels out of the strategic town of Sake, 27 kilometers from Goma. An assault on the town, which is under M23 control, is expected in the coming hours. Goma airport, used by the UN peacekeeping mission, is effectively paralyzed.
Meanwhile, 13 UN peacekeepers in the DRC have been killed and 11 wounded in the fighting. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence in eastern Congo and condemned attacks by M23 rebels, who he said were backed by Rwanda.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has spoken to Rwandan President Paul Kagame by telephone to stress the need to reduce tensions on the border between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"We are deeply concerned about the massive displacement of civilians from Goma, the casualties and the deaths of UN peacekeepers. In a conversation with Paul Kagame, I stressed the urgent need for Rwanda and the DRC to return to the negotiating table and called for de-escalation," the minister said.