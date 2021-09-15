International fact-finding mission to visit liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international fact-finding mission will visit Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the country's ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

President of Ombudsmen Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Chief Ombudsman of Turkey Seref Malkoc and representative of the OIC Ombudsmen Association General Secretariat, Pakistani Ombudsman Office representative are in Baku to visit the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

"Within the framework of this visit, a trip is planned to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, at the end of which a declaration will be adopted. So far, a lot has been done regarding the facts of the war crimes of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the destruction of cultural monuments, environmental terror, to bring the military-political leadership of Armenia to justice and pay compensation," Aliyeva added.

News.Az