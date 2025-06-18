Internet, crypto and banking disrupted in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Let's take a closer look at the Iranian Ministry of Communications statement confirming internet restrictions in the country, News.az reports citing BBC.

In the statement, the ministry accused Israel of “misusing of the national communications network for military purposes”.

However, the ministry said domestic communications services and platforms “remain accessible”.

Today, Iran's online digital currency exchange Nobitex, which trades in cryptocurrency, went out of operation after it faced "a security threat", Iranian outlets reported.

Crypto in Iran is increasingly seen as a way to preserve value and maintain transactions amid financial instability in the country.

The incident follows a cyber-attack on Sepah Bank, linked to the armed forces, by the Predatory Sparrow hacktivist group, which also claimed the Nobitex breach. The group said the platform was involved in sanctions evasion and funding terrorism.

Iran considers Predatory Sparrow to be linked to Israel.

Another Iranian bank, Pasargad, was also targeted today.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said today that public funds were secure.

