Investors eye DOGE after DOJE ETF debut — Analysts say Dogecoin momentum could spill over to the ‘best crypto to buy’ contenders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin price surges after DOGE ETF launch, with analysts predicting momentum could boost contenders for the best crypto to buy this month.

Like the rest of the crypto market, Dogecoin price plummeted last week following Trump's China tariff announcement. However, unlike many other cryptos that are still struggling to regain momentum, DOGE tokens have regained over 40% of the price they lost after the announcement that Brag House will acquire House of Doge and list it on NASDAQ.

The merge has increased DOGE token accumulation, allowing the crypto to bounce back above $0.20. While Dogecoin ETF applications got denied, the launch of the first DOGE ETF called DOJE spared hopes of a major price rebound in the near future. While DOGE is slowly building a bullish momentum, it's no longer the best crypto to buy for high ROI.

That title is split between emerging meme coins including Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and Pepenode, so let's see how they compare with DOGE.

Dogecoin price rebounds following DOJE ETF launch

Dogecoin's dip from $0.25 to $0.16 following the biggest crypto crash in history could soon turn into gains if DOGE ETFs get approved in the upcoming weeks. The recent speculation around US spot Dogecoin ETFs has already allowed DOGE to bounce back to $0.21, testing the major resistance zone at $0.22.

The support remains strong at $0.20, and if the SEC approves DOGE ETFs within the next few weeks, Dogecoin could potentially make a full recovery, even surpassing its pre-crash value. The SEC is still reviewing Dogecoin's ETF proposal made by Bitwise, with the decision scheduled for November 12. The approval may take longer, but Bitwise is providing all necessary documents and data to make DOGE ETFs a reality as soon as possible.

But that’s not even the biggest news surrounding Dogecoin. The first DOGE ETF dubbed DOJE has just launched on the US market, acting like a catalyst for the token’s growth. This is just the first step of DOGE ETF future, and a move that could ensure that other exchanges add Dogecoin to the list.

While it's still a good investment option, Dogecoin is not the best crypto to buy for high ROI. It's competing with emerging projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and Pepenode, which offer better token utility and superior long-term growth potential. Let's see how they compare to Dogecoin and why you should consider adding them to your portfolio ASAP.

Bitcoin Hyper - World's first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution

Bitcoin Hyper is one of the most impactful new crypto projects that could redefine Bitcoin trading forever. It's the best crypto to buy with massive ROI potential, as it introduces the first-ever Bitcoin Layer 2 solution that will finally solve its slow transactions and excessive fees. By combining its unique Canonical Bridge with the power of the Solana Virtual Machine, Bitcoin Hyper promises to deliver instant Bitcoin transactions at minimal costs.

The project's presale has been one of the most successful ICOs in 2025, raising nearly $24 million to date. The hard cap is set to $24 million, leaving only a limited number of $HYPER tokens before the presale ends. Visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website today to secure your tokens early and maximize your profit, especially with the first listings planned in the next few weeks.

Maxi Doge - New Doge-inspired meme coin featuring 1000x leverage trading

Maxi Doge is another strong contender in the best crypto to buy category. It's the newest Doge-inspired meme coin, allowing users to test their skills by trading with 1000X leverage and no stop-loss. While risky, trading with leverage can help you maximize your profit, but only if done correctly. One wrong move can wipe out your entire investment, which is why leverage trading is typically reserved for experienced investors.

The ongoing $MAXI token presale is nearing its $3 million milestone, with 7 million in funds raised, and is one of the most popular presales in the past few months. By investing today, you can stake your tokens to earn 84% in APY. Visit the official Maxi Doge website today and join the earliest investors to maximize your ROI.

Pepenode - Gamified meme coin allowing users to mine tokens virtually

Pepenode is another interesting meme coin that could turn a small investment into a fortune. It's the world's first-ever meme coin to adopt the Mine-to-Earn reward system built around a fun blockchain game. The goal of the game is to buy and combine "meme nodes" to set up a virtual mining operation that generates native $PEPENODE tokens. As you play, you'll earn tokens you can then spend to upgrade and scale up your mining operation.

The official Pepenode presale is nearing the $2 million milestone, offering one of the largest staking APYs on the market. If you invest in $PEPENODE tokens today, you can stake them for an APY of 700%. Visit the Pepenode website right now and invest in the best crypto to buy for high ROI in 2025.

Invest in the best crypto to buy and profit while Dogecoin struggles to stabilize

Dogecoin's price has stabilized following the growing hype surrounding the potential launch of DOGE ETFs in November. The recent DOGE ETF launch dubbed DOJE is the first step in Dogecoin’s ETF trading future, and although it did have a positive effect on the token’s value, the launch didn’t create enough hype for a full recovery.

As Dogecoin slowly regains lost ground, investors are shifting their focus to the best altcoin to buy for high returns. Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and Pepenode are all preparing for an explosive launch in the upcoming months, so don't miss your chance to invest in them early to maximize your profit!

News.Az