Tehran says only Iran, Oman have right to exercise sovereignty over Hormuz

Tehran says only Iran, Oman have right to exercise sovereignty over Hormuz

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Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said that Iran and Oman are the only two countries with the right to exercise sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Gharibabadi said Iran has introduced a new system for “controlling traffic and navigation” in the strategic waterway, while noting that arrangements are coordinated with Oman.

He also said Iran has urged Oman to “not give in to” threats from the United States, following remarks attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump, who reportedly threatened to “blow up” the country if it does not “behave just like everybody else” regarding the strait.

News.Az