iPhone 17 may go fully eSIM as Apple plans case redesign

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the iPhone 17 expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, September 9, new leaks suggest Apple could fully transition to eSIM-only models in more regions, including the EU.

While current iPhones in the U.S. already rely exclusively on eSIMs, a source speaking to MacRumors revealed that Apple Authorized Resellers in Europe are being advised to prepare for iPhones without physical SIM card slots, News.Az reports, citing TechRadar.

In addition, Apple is rumored to be redesigning its official Clear Case, hinting at both hardware changes and a refreshed accessory lineup for the upcoming device.

With eSIMs offering better security and more convenience, the move isn't really much of a surprise. Google has now gone eSIM-only for the first time with the new Google Pixel 10 series, though for now this only applies to phones sold in the US.

The other iPhone 17 leak doing the rounds today concerns the iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe – one of the official cases Apple is expected to launch for the new handset (and which it already offers for the iPhone 16 Pro).

As per images posted by tipsters @MajinBuOfficial and @SonnyDickson, there will be some tweaks to the design. Less of the case will be transparent, with a panel covering most of the back of the phone and hiding the MagSafe connectors.

News.Az