iPhone 17 Pro launch in 6 days

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup at the September 9 launch event, with the series expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new slim “iPhone 17 Air,” which will replace the Plus variant.

While major upgrades are anticipated across all models, reports suggest Apple may hold off on a broad price hike this year. Most models will retain last year’s pricing, though the iPhone 17 Pro could see a bump due to higher base storage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to be one of the thinnest iPhones ever made, with Apple positioning it as a premium alternative to the Plus model.

