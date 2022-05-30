Iran and Azerbaijan to cooperate on blockchain

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Iran and Azerbaijan will cooperate within the first Blockchain exhibition in Iran," General Director of Blockchain Ali Zanjani said, News.az reports.

Ali Zanjani said that Iran and Azerbaijan could use Blockchain in their economic cooperation.

"The two countries can conduct training and trade in the field of Blockchain. Iran is currently cooperating with Georgia and other neighboring countries in the field of digital currency and Blockchainç and can organize training üith Azerbaijan in this field. It is possible to organize joint classes at universities."

Notably, Blockchain is a chain formed by the cryptographic combination of blocks with each other, and this chain is also called "Distributed Ledger Technologie".

