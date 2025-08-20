Iran and Belarus oppose Western unilateralism, pledge closer cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the United States and some of its European allies are promoting unilateral policies globally, emphasizing that neither Tehran nor Minsk will succumb to such pressure.

“Nowadays, the United States and some European countries are trying to spread unilateralism and dictate their viewpoints on other countries. Such an approach has not been and will not be tolerable by you and us,” Pezeshkian told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Minsk on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

Pezeshkian arrived in the Belarusian capital after a visit to Armenia, beginning a two-day state trip aimed at strengthening political, economic and cultural ties.

“Western countries, led by the United States, are seeking to carve out our path in accordance with their own wishes. Nonetheless, Iran and Belarus believe they can stand up against the countries that seek to induce others with sanctions, and that they can overcome sanctions and problems by working together seriously,” Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian then hailed the amicable bilateral relations between Iran and Belarus, stating that the two countries share identical stances on many regional and international subjects, and have constructive cooperation in international spheres.

“Additionally, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS serve as frameworks and platforms for facilitation and expansion of constructive interactions between Iran and Belarus,” he added.

Pezeshkian said the shared positions of Iran and Belarus provide a strong basis for implementing agreements and expanding cooperation in regional and international arenas.

For his part, Lukashenko described Belarus as a reliable partner for Iran.

He said Minsk and Tehran, in an atmosphere of interaction and friendship, can deepen cooperation and resolve outstanding issues linked to some bilateral agreements.

The Belarusian president asked Pezeshkian to convey his greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

“I believe that no path forward is blocked as regards the expansion of our cooperation. We can discuss all topics of interest and areas of cooperation, and elevate our relations to the highest levels,” Lukashenko said.

News.Az