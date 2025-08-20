Iran, Belarus sign 12 cooperation agreements during Pezeshkian’s visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Belarus deepened bilateral ties on Wednesday as senior officials from both countries signed 12 cooperation documents in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The agreements span a broad range of sectors, including politics, international law, tourism, arts, media, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, industry, environment, free trade zones, special economic zones, and investment. Alongside the documents, the two leaders also signed a joint statement on the visit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Minsk late Tuesday and was formally welcomed by Lukashenko at the Presidential Palace the following morning. Upon arrival, he laid a wreath at the Victory Square Memorial, honoring Belarusian soldiers of the homeland.

Belarus is the second stop on Pezeshkian’s regional tour. Earlier this week, he visited Armenia, where he met with Iranian scholars, members of the diaspora, and business leaders from both nations.

The visit highlights Tehran’s continued push to strengthen partnerships in Eurasia, with Belarus playing a key role in Iran’s strategy of expanding ties beyond its traditional allies.

News.Az