Iran arrests 21,000 suspects during 12-day war with Israel

Iranian police detained up to 21,000 "suspects" during the 12-day conflict with Israel in June, according to state media and law enforcement officials. Following Israeli air strikes starting June 13, Iranian authorities intensified street patrols and checkpoints, urging citizens to report suspicious behavior, leading to a 41% increase in tip-offs.

Police spokesperson Saeid Montazerolmahdi did not specify the exact nature of the suspicions but cited concerns about espionage and aiding Israeli attacks. Among those arrested were 2,774 illegal Afghan migrants, some accused of spying for Israel, with 30 “special security cases” uncovered via phone investigations. Additionally, 261 individuals were suspected of espionage and 172 arrested for unauthorized filming, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities also reported handling over 5,700 cybercrime cases during the conflict, describing cyberspace as a key battlefield.

News.Az