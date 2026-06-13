Qatar Airways launches first cargo flight to Tbilisi

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Qatar Airways has operated its first scheduled cargo flight to Tbilisi, becoming a new entrant in Georgia’s rapidly expanding air freight market, according to the country’s Ministry of Economy.

Under a permit issued by the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, the airline will operate one weekly round-trip service on the Doha–Yerevan–Tbilisi–Doha route using Boeing 777 aircraft, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

The Ministry of Economy said the arrival of a major new player on the Georgian market comes amid record performance in the sector. According to the ministry, Georgia handled 38,578 tonnes of air cargo in 2025, marking an all-time high for the country’s airports.

Air freight volumes increased by 50% compared with 2024 and doubled — rising by 101% — compared with 2023, the ministry added.

News.Az