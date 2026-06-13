Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Gaziantep in Türkiye

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A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck the Nurdağı district of Gaziantep in southern Türkiye just after midnight on Saturday, sending a wave of anxiety through the region.





According to data from Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the tremor occurred at exactly 12:08 a.m. local time. The earthquake was relatively shallow, originating at a depth of 7.01 kilometers (approximately 4.3 miles), which caused the shaking to be felt distinctly across several neighboring provinces, News.Az reports, citing Manset Izmir.

Local authorities immediately mobilized response teams to assess the situation. According to preliminary reports, there have been no immediate casualties or significant structural damages recorded.

Emergency response teams remain active on the ground, conducting comprehensive field scans across the district and surrounding areas to ensure public safety and check for any hidden damage.

News.Az