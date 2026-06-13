Georgian Airways to launch regular Tbilisi-Batumi flights

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Georgia's national carrier Georgian Airways will launch regular flights between Tbilisi and Batumi from 25 June, airport operator TAV Georgia has announced.

The airline will operate the route four times a week throughout the summer schedule, with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays using Boeing 737 aircraft.

The flight time between the Georgian capital and the Black Sea resort city will be approximately 45 minutes, News.Az report, citing News Georgia.

According to the published schedule, flights will depart Tbilisi at 09:00, while return services from Batumi will leave at 19:30, making the route particularly convenient for travellers planning weekend trips to the coast.

The speed and convenience, however, come at a premium. One-way fares currently range from 343 to 419 lari ($131-$158).

Alternative modes of transport between the two cities remain significantly cheaper. Economy-class train tickets cost 36 lari, while business-class fares are priced at 76 lari. The rail journey takes around five hours.

News.Az