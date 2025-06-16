Iran calls on the US to condemn Israeli attacks if nuclear negotiations are to continue

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson has said that after the cancellation of US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for yesterday, the US needs to “condemn” Israeli attacks on Iran for the negotiations to continue, News.az reports citing BBC.

Esmail Baghai once again called negotiations “meaningless” in the current situation and said the US was “complicit” in the attacks.

He also said that if Iran’s parliament decides to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it will be “binding”.

Iran has always insisted that its nuclear programme is peaceful, a claim that Israel rejects.

