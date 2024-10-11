News.az
Tag:
Israeli Attacks
Iran: U.S. role in Israeli aggression was clear "from the start"
07 Nov 2025-22:15
UN chief slams deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza hospital
25 Aug 2025-21:37
Israeli forces kill 106 Palestinians in a single day of Gaza attacks
02 Aug 2025-11:20
Iran calls on the US to condemn Israeli attacks if nuclear negotiations are to continue
16 Jun 2025-12:30
Iran condemns U.S. air raids on Yemen, Israeli attacks in Gaza
20 Mar 2025-22:24
Gaza death toll exceeds 45,700 as Israel kills 59 more Palestinians
04 Jan 2025-15:40
Pakistan sends assistance to Lebanon in response to Israeli attacks
17 Oct 2024-18:36
Israel orders evacuation of more southern Lebanese towns
12 Oct 2024-16:35
Macron: France won't tolerate Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
11 Oct 2024-22:45
US imposes sanctions on Iran's oil exports following Israel's attack
11 Oct 2024-22:33
