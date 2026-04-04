Iran claims it struck an Israel-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz
Reuters
Iran reportedly attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on the ship, according to Iran's state media, which cited the commander of the Revolutionary Guards navy.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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By Ulviyya Salmanli