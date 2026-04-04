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Iran claims it struck an Israel-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz

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Iran claims it struck an Israel-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz
Reuters

Iran reportedly attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on the ship, according to Iran's state media, which cited the commander of the Revolutionary Guards navy.

There ​was ​no ⁠immediate comment from ⁠Israel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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By Ulviyya Salmanli

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