Israel hits military bases, an airport, and a recreation in Iran - VIDEO

In a statement on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said the operation was carried out in parallel with attacks on Beirut. The military said the strikes were aimed at “infrastructure of the Iranian regime” and intended to disrupt systems supporting Iran’s governing apparatus, News.Az reports.

Iranian state television, however, described the strikes as “joint American Israeli air attacks”, though there has been no immediate confirmation from Washington.

Explosions were reported across multiple parts of Tehran, with witnesses describing loud blasts throughout the capital. Among the sites reportedly hit was Mehrabad International Airport in the western part of the city, which serves both civilian and transport functions.

The Israeli military said that over the past 24 hours its air force, supported by military intelligence, had carried out more than 70 strikes across central and western Iran, targeting dozens of locations.

According to the statement, the targets included ballistic missile launch sites, facilities used to store unmanned aerial vehicles operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and elements of Iran’s air defence systems.

Separately, Iranian media, citing local authorities, reported an air strike on a recreational area in Tabriz, in the country’s north west.

Unverified footage circulating online appears to show a failed Iranian ballistic missile launch, with reports suggesting the projectile fell in western areas of Tehran. These claims have not been confirmed by Iranian officials.

The developments come amid heightened regional tensions, with the situation evolving rapidly and conflicting accounts emerging from both sides.