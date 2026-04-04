Iran claims to have downed another US drone over Isfahan

Iran claims to have downed another US drone over Isfahan

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Iran has claimed that its air defence systems shot down a US drone over Isfahan Province, according to statements from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Officials said the unmanned aircraft, identified as an MQ-9 Reaper, was intercepted and destroyed using advanced air defence systems.

News.Az