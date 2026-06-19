Georgia denies claims of Armenian produce re-export to Russia via its territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture has rejected media reports alleging that Armenian agricultural products are being re-exported to Russia through Georgian territory under the guise of goods from third countries.

The statement came in response to a publication by Armenian outlet Hraparak, which was also cited by other media sources. The report claimed that following Russia’s restrictions on Armenian imports, some producers had begun routing strawberry exports through Georgia, labelling them as Turkish-origin goods. It further alleged that certain greenhouse farms linked to Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan’s family were involved in the practice, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

The Georgian ministry dismissed the claims as false.

“The ministry categorically rejects the information disseminated by the Armenian publication regarding the change of origin of Armenian products and the import of goods into the territory of the Russian Federation under the name of another neighbouring country for the purpose of re-export,” the statement said, as published on Facebook.

It added that such reports were “speculative”, inaccurate, and could damage economic relations between the two countries.

The ministry also expressed concern over what it described as attempts to involve Georgia in “such crude forms of political struggle in a neighbouring country”.

According to News Georgia, Russia has in recent months introduced a series of restrictions on imports of certain Armenian goods, including alcoholic beverages, flowers, mineral water, fish, grapes, and stone fruits. Armenian authorities have responded by seeking alternative export markets and introducing support measures for exporters affected by the restrictions.

News.Az