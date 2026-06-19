Georgia jails 72-year-old for wife’s murder in gender-motivated case

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A Telavi District Court has sentenced a 72-year-old pensioner to 17 years and six months in prison after finding him guilty of the intentional murder of his wife, according to Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

The incident took place on 1 October 2025 in one of the villages of the Telavi municipality. Investigators said that during a domestic dispute, the elderly man inflicted fatal injuries on his 52-year-old wife with a sharp weapon. Police detained the suspect shortly after the attack, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Prosecutors said the crime carried a discriminatory motive, arguing that it was driven by “intolerance towards equality between men and women”.

The court upheld the prosecution’s position in full and found the defendant guilty under Article 11-109 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which covers the intentional killing of a family member under aggravating circumstances.

News.Az