Iran confirms agreement with Russia will include defense issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

"The agreement on cooperation between Iran and Russia has various aspects. Its important part is made up of trade and economic issues, energy, as well as defense and security. This agreement will update and supplement the existing agreement [on the basics of relations and principles of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran] from 2001," the diplomat said at a weekly briefing.As Bagai noted, "over the past 20-30 years, Iran and Russia have significantly expanded the scope of cooperation, so there was a need to update the document."Earlier, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali reported that the Russian-Iranian agreement will be signed on January 17, 2025 in Moscow during negotiations between the presidents of the two countries.The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement is intended to become a major milestone in the development of relations between Russia and Iran. According to officials of the two countries, the agreement covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and will open new horizons in various areas of Russian-Iranian interaction, including defense, energy, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology. Currently, the states are guided by the provisions of the Agreement on the Fundamentals of Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Russia and Iran of 2001.

News.Az