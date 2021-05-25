Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on victory in second Karabakh war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the second Karabakh war.

"We believe and congratulate you on your historic role in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands," Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

"Now you can play a historic role in bringing peace to the region, and we want to commend you for expressing your desire to achieve peace with Armenia. This is very important, and we in Iran are ready to play any role in achieving this, as well as in the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories," Zarif added.

