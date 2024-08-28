Yandex metrika counter

Iran demands lifting of US unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria

  • World
  • Share
Iran demands lifting of US unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saied Iravani, has reiterated the call for the removal of US sanctions on Syria, criticizing Washington for using these unilateral measures as a means of collective punishment against the Syrian people, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Iravani was speaking on Wednesday at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria.

He described the US sanctions as “inhumane” which hinder Syria’s recovery following the years-long war in that country.




News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      