Iran demands lifting of US unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria
Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saied Iravani, has reiterated the call for the removal of US sanctions on Syria, criticizing Washington for using these unilateral measures as a means of collective punishment against the Syrian people, News.Az reports citing IRNA .Iravani was speaking on Wednesday at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria.
He described the US sanctions as “inhumane” which hinder Syria’s recovery following the years-long war in that country.