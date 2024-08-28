Iran demands lifting of US unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saied Iravani, has reiterated the call for the removal of US sanctions on Syria, criticizing Washington for using these unilateral measures as a means of collective punishment against the Syrian people, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Iravani was speaking on Wednesday at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria.He described the US sanctions as “inhumane” which hinder Syria’s recovery following the years-long war in that country.

News.Az