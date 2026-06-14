Iran denies Trump claim of Sunday peace deal signing
Iran has rejected statements by United States President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that an initial ceasefire and peace agreement would be signed on Sunday, June 14, according to Iranian officials.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that while a memorandum of understanding could be completed in the coming days, no fixed date has been agreed due to ongoing negotiations and what he described as hesitation from the other side, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.
Baghaei said the reported signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding would not take place on Sunday and stressed that the timeline for formalizing any document remained open. He added that international observers should treat reports on the process with caution.
Iranian officials also said key issues regarding the country’s nuclear programme remain unresolved, including the future of its enrichment capabilities and nuclear structure, which they say will require further negotiations.
The comments came after Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States and Iran were preparing to sign a peace agreement on Sunday, contrasting it with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and calling the new framework a “wall to no nuclear weapon.” He also said the deal would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
By Leyla Şirinova