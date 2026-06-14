Claude beats Gemini in South Korea AI app revenue race

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Anthropic’s Claude has overtaken Google’s Gemini to become the second-highest-grossing generative artificial intelligence app on the Apple App Store in South Korea, according to market tracker Sensor Tower.

The app ranked second in revenue among generative AI applications in South Korea from January 1 to June 5 and recorded the fastest revenue growth among major AI services, News.Az reports, citing Korea Herald.

Until mid-March, the generative AI market in South Korea was largely dominated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, but Claude surpassed Gemini on March 23 and has since widened the gap.

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Sensor Tower said Claude’s growth has been driven by model upgrades including Claude Opus 4.8, Mythos Preview and Claude Fable 5, strengthening its position as a high-end AI competitor. Daily revenue peaked at around $104,000 on May 5, more than doubling from the previous day.

The firm noted that growth was likely driven more by existing users upgrading to paid subscriptions than by new downloads, which remained stable. Claude also showed strong web performance, with 58.8 percent of users accessing it via browser, compared with lower shares for ChatGPT and Gemini.

The United States accounted for 41.1 percent of Claude’s revenue, while South Korea made up 4.7 percent. In comparison, South Korea ranked as the third-largest market for ChatGPT and second for Gemini, with 14.5 percent of revenue.

News.Az