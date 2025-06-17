Iran deployed a stealth missile in its strike on an Israeli intelligence facility -VIDEO

Iran’s Defence Ministry claims it deployed a new stealth missile to strike an Israeli intelligence facility, asserting the weapon successfully breached several layers of air defence systems, News.Az informs iva AlJazeera.

“In today’s attack, we deployed missiles that could not be tracked or intercepted,” said Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, the ministry’s spokesperson, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

He described the operation as a surprise for Israelis, warning that they will witness more.

Earlier today, Iran said its missile attacks hit a military intelligence centre and a Mossad operations planning centre.

Talaei-Nik added that Israel is not prepared for prolonged conflict.

“The Zionist regime cannot withstand a long war,” he said, adding that Iran’s military has been equipped with advanced systems – some of which “have not yet even been deployed”.

