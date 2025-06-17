Iran deployed a stealth missile in its strike on an Israeli intelligence facility -VIDEO
Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
“In today’s attack, we deployed missiles that could not be tracked or intercepted,” said Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, the ministry’s spokesperson, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.
He described the operation as a surprise for Israelis, warning that they will witness more.
Earlier today, Iran said its missile attacks hit a military intelligence centre and a Mossad operations planning centre.
Talaei-Nik added that Israel is not prepared for prolonged conflict.
“The Zionist regime cannot withstand a long war,” he said, adding that Iran’s military has been equipped with advanced systems – some of which “have not yet even been deployed”.