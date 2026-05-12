Sam Altman faces pressure during OpenAI trial against Elon Musk

Musk accuses Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman of abandoning the company’s original nonprofit mission in favor of commercial expansion and profit-focused goals. According to the lawsuit, OpenAI moved away from the principles on which it was founded after transitioning toward a for-profit structure, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The case has become one of the most closely watched disputes in the technology industry, with testimony from former executives and board members revealing internal tensions and concerns over Altman’s leadership and transparency within the company.

Former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever testified that he spent nearly a year collecting documents related to what he described as dishonest behavior by Altman. The concerns reportedly contributed to Altman’s temporary removal from OpenAI in 2023 before he later returned to lead the company again.

The trial has also focused on broader questions surrounding artificial intelligence, corporate governance and the future direction of OpenAI. Musk is seeking major structural changes at the company, including reversing its for-profit transformation and removing Altman and Brockman from leadership roles.

OpenAI has rejected Musk’s allegations and argued that the lawsuit is an attempt to slow the company’s progress while Musk develops his competing artificial intelligence company xAI.

Current OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor defended Altman during testimony and voiced support for the company’s current leadership.

The outcome of the trial could significantly affect OpenAI’s future structure, management and long-term plans, while also influencing wider discussions about regulation and control within the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.