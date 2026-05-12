Zelenskyy’s former chief of staff named in Ukraine corruption investigation

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Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities have named former presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak as a suspect in a major corruption investigation linked to an alleged money laundering scheme involving an elite housing development near Kyiv.

According to a statement released by Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, the “former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine” is suspected of participating in a criminal group that allegedly laundered around $10.5 million through the project outside the capital. Ukrainian law prevented the agencies from publicly naming the suspect, but local media widely identified the individual as Yermak, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Speaking to Radio Liberty, Yermak denied owning property in the housing development but did not provide further comment on the accusations.

The investigation is part of a broader anti-corruption inquiry launched last year that caused significant political tension in Ukraine and increased pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration during the ongoing war with Russia.

The wider probe first became public in November when a former business partner of Zelenskyy was accused of operating a $100 million kickback scheme connected to the state atomic agency. A former deputy prime minister and close ally of the president was also charged in the same investigation.

Zelenskyy’s communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, said it was too early to comment on the allegations against Yermak because procedural actions were still underway.

Yermak had long been regarded as one of the most influential figures in Ukrainian politics and was widely seen as the second most powerful person in the country after Zelenskyy. Despite holding an unelected position, he played a central role in political decision-making and frequently appeared alongside the president at official events.

The former film producer and entertainment lawyer also served as Ukraine’s chief negotiator in US-backed peace talks with Russia.

His resignation last year came during a broader government reshuffle aimed at restoring confidence in the presidential office amid criticism and allegations of excessive concentration of power.

News.Az