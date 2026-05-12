Malaysia searches for missing migrants after boat capsizes

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Malaysia’s maritime agency has launched a search and rescue operation for 14 people missing after a boat believed to be carrying undocumented Indonesian migrants sank off the country’s western coast on Monday.

Authorities said a fisherman alerted officials early in the morning after discovering victims floating in waters near Pangkor Island. Perak state maritime director Mohamad Shukri Khotob said the alert led to an emergency response operation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A local fishing vessel rescued 23 Indonesian nationals, including seven women. The survivors were later escorted to a marine police jetty for documentation procedures and further investigations.

Initial findings showed that the boat had been carrying 37 people and departed from Kisaran on May 9. The passengers were reportedly heading to several destinations in Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur and Penang Island.

Officials said the remaining victims have not yet been located and search operations are continuing.

Accidents frequently occur in the waters between Indonesia and Malaysia, often involving overcrowded boats transporting workers seeking employment in Malaysian plantations and factories.

Migrant activists estimate that between 100,000 and 200,000 Indonesians make the dangerous journey each year, many of them recruited by trafficking networks and later exposed to exploitation after arriving in Malaysia.

News.Az